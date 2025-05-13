Andrea Baquero, of New Haven, was driving a Honda CR-X when it veered off I-91 North near Exit 10 around 8:30 a.m. in North Haven, according to Connecticut State Police.

Witnesses told investigators that Baquero’s SUV swerved across three lanes of traffic before exiting the highway and striking a tree.

She was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Connecticut State Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

