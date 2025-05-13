Overcast 66°

Andrea Baquero ID'd As Woman Killed In North Haven Crash

A 23-year-old Connecticut woman died Tuesday morning, May 13, after her vehicle crashed into a tree on Interstate 91, authorities said.

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Andrea Baquero, of New Haven, was driving a Honda CR-X when it veered off I-91 North near Exit 10 around 8:30 a.m. in North Haven, according to Connecticut State Police.

Witnesses told investigators that Baquero’s SUV swerved across three lanes of traffic before exiting the highway and striking a tree.

She was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Connecticut State Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

