Pet Snake Abandoned Along Route 40 In North Haven Dies: 'No Animal Deserves This'

In a Facebook post on Friday, Feb. 2, North Haven Animal Control announced the reptile's passing despite officers' attempts to keep it alive.

"After many hours of trying to warm this poor snake up," the agency wrote, "unfortunately, it did not revive, and we had to admit defeat. No animal deserves to have this be its end."

The high temperature in North Haven on Friday was 35 degrees.

Animal control officials were not sure how long the snake was left to freeze in the cold, but any amount of time in those temperatures is unsafe.

A boa constrictor should be kept in an enclosure with a regulated temperature between 70 and 95 degrees, according to the Chicago Exotic Pet Hospital.

