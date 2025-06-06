North Haven Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Teen Repeatedly, Gets 8 Years In Prison: State

Ronald Iannucci Jr., 53, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but it will be suspended after eight years served, the Connecticut State Prosecutor's Office said. He must spend 20 years on probation after he's released.

Iannucci pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was facing more than a dozen charges of sexual abuse and child endangerment.

Judge Thomas V. O’Keefe Jr., who presided over the case, said during sentencing that he believed the evidence left no question.

“I have no doubt that the defendant did everything he was accused of,” the judge said in court. He also spoke directly to the victim, saying, “You did absolutely nothing wrong and should have nothing to be ashamed of. You are a brave, young guy.”

The crimes happened when the victim was just 14 and 15 years old. According to prosecutors, Iannucci repeatedly sexually assaulted the boy during that time. Iannucci was arrested after the teenager told a mailman and other adults about the abuse.

Prosecutors thanked them and a school resource officer for their work in helping the teenager escape his abuse.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Haven and receive free news updates.