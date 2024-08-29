New Haven Man Killed After Being Ejected From Car In 2-Vehicle Crash

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 5:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, on I-91 in North Haven.

According to the Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred when a 41-year-old New Haven man, driving a 2006 Honda Civic on I-91 South, for an unknown reason, went into the median and struck a guardrail before crossing back into I-91 North and striking a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

State police said the impact of the crash caused a passenger in the Honda to be ejected onto the roadway.

The passenger was identified as Guifarro Melvin Palacio, age 32, of New Haven. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

State Police said both drivers were also transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital after suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is under further investigation.

If you have any information pertinent to this investigation or may have witnessed the collision, please contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.miko@ct.gov.

