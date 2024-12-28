Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

'It's Chaos': 2 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Them During North Haven Street Takeover

Seconds after this screenshot, a Dodge Charger crashes into the two men circled during a street takeover early Saturday morning, Dec. 28, in North Haven. 

 Photo Credit: North Haven Police Department
Josh Lanier
Two suspected spectators of a Connecticut street takeover were hospitalized after a car performing doughnuts in the street crashed into them, video of the incident shows.

North Haven police released video of the crash, which occurred early Saturday, Dec. 28, on Montowese Avenue at the I-91 North on-ramp intersection. Authorities were called to the scene, but the crowd dispersed before officers arrived.

A short time later, an area hospital contacted police to report that two men in their 20s had been injured after being hit by a white 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with a black hood. Their friends had driven them to the hospital.

Police reviewed a video of the crash that showed the men being hit.

Street takeovers have become more common in recent years, prompting state lawmakers to propose harsher penalties for the practice.

“It’s the latest example of a large-scale problem in Connecticut," Connecticut state Republican leaders said in a news release. "It’s chaos. ... Republicans believe state government must create stiffer deterrents to this lawlessness."

North Haven police are asking anyone with information about the street takeover to contact Detective Laukaitis at 203-239-5321 ext. 294. Anonymous tips are welcome.

