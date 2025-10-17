Body Found Inside North Haven Home, Police Say

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Sackett Point Road after receiving information about a potentially deceased person inside, the North Haven Police Department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased individual inside the home, police said.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are under active investigation,” police said. “It is too early to determine whether foul play is involved. Investigators are working to gather all necessary facts, and we will provide updates as they become available.”

Police said there is no reason to believe there is any risk or threat to the community.

“We understand a heavy police presence often creates public/media interest, and we are committed to transparency while also ensuring the integrity of the investigation is not compromised,” the department said. “Further information will be released when appropriate.”

