8-Year-Old, Adult Killed In North Haven Fire; Police Investigating Cause

An 8-year-old and an adult were killed in a fire early Monday morning, Nov. 3, in North Haven. 

Josh Lanier
First responders were called to the house fire in the 20 block of George Street around 12:30 a.m. and found an adult dead inside and an 8-year-old suffering severe injuries, North Haven police said. 

Paramedics rushed the child to an area hospital, but they did not survive their injuries. 

Authorities did not release the names of either victim. 

Several others inside the home were found safe. 

“This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all those affected,” North Haven police said in a Facebook post

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

