Smithland Pet & Garden Center will close all 13 of its stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts, the company said in a news release on Monday, May 5. Originally launching in 1985, Smithland was previously known as myAgway, as well as Dave's Soda and Pet City.

The chain offering pet supplies, gardening goods, wild bird seed, and backyard furniture will begin storewide sales on Tuesday, May 6.

"This is not a goodbye without deep gratitude," Smithfield said. "Our love for pets and plants has always been at the heart of Smithland – but it's our customers who have made it truly special. We'll miss every tail wag, garden tip, and friendly face."

Founded in North Branford, CT, the smaller chain sold necessities to pet owners and gardeners for about 40 years. Online ordering has been disabled, so all purchases must be made in-store.

Here's a list of all 13 Smithfield locations:

Connecticut

Bethel – 74 South Street

Manchester – 33 Adams Street

Middlefield – 147 Meriden Road

North Branford – 11 Whitewood Lane

North Haven – 66 State Street

Old Saybrook – 923 Boston Post Road

Southington – 1198 Queen Street

Massachusetts

Agawam – 151 Springfield Street

Hadley – 335 Russell Street

Ludlow – 433 Center Street

Northampton – 142 North King Street

Ware – 144 West Street

Westfield – 81 Springfield Road

Everything from pet food and plants to lawn tools and store fixtures will be marked down while supplies last. Gift cards will no longer be sold and all sales are final.

The company said its rewards program will end on Monday, May 12. Customers with previous purchases can still return items with a receipt until Tuesday, May 20.

The sales will be handled in partnership with liquidation company Hilco Consumer-Retail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Branford and receive free news updates.