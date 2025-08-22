James Black, 42, of Myakka City, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with 10 years to be served behind bars and five years of probation. The sentence comes after he admitted to hitting and killing 67-year-old David Horbal while speeding along Foxon Road.

Prosecutors said Black had been drinking at a nearby bar before getting behind the wheel of his pickup truck. He was driving 75 to 80 miles per hour when he struck Horbal, who was walking home carrying groceries. Investigators found pieces of eggshells, which Horbal had just purchased, embedded in the grill of Black's truck.

Even after hitting Horbal, Black didn’t stop. Investigators said his passenger begged him to pull over and get help, but instead, he drove off.

Authorities said Black tried to cover his tracks. He asked a coworker to damage his truck with construction equipment in an attempt to hide the crash. Then he left Connecticut, taking back roads to Florida to hide his tracks, prosecutors said.

Video evidence later showed Black removing a bag from the front grill of his truck and throwing it away. When police caught up with him in Florida, the truck was partially repaired, but investigators found broken parts and other evidence in the truck bed.

Black waived extradition and was brought back to Connecticut to face charges. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, evading responsibility, and tampering with evidence.

Horbal was a Connecticut native who grew up in Deep River and lived in Berlin before moving to North Branford. He worked at Home Depot in Hamden, his obituary said.

"David was quiet, kind, and unassuming, and will be forever loved by his family," they wrote. "In memoriam, he led us to become better human beings."

