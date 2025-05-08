DUI Manslaughter: Police Arrest Driver In Crash That Killed Grandmother Of 3 In North Branford

Dylan Ward, 54, of Branford, was arrested Thursday, May 8, and charged in the death of Diane Golia, 82, police said.

Ward is accused of crashing into Golia's car near the intersection of Foxon Road and Doral Farms Road in North Branford around 3 p.m. on March 5. Ward and a passenger in his vehicle were hospitalized with suffered serious injuries in the wreck, according to police.

Ward is charged with second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stay in the proper lane, and driving an unregistered vehicle, North Branford police said.

A call to North Brandford police asking for more information was not immediately returned.

Golia, a mother of two and grandmother of three, was described by her family as a woman who lived a life full of adventure and love. She is remembered for her compassion and candor, her family said.

"She will be remembered mostly for her kind, gentle, and generous nature, as a fiercely independent woman and for the way she cared for her family," Golia's obituary said. "Whether it was taking family and friends to doctor appointments or providing an ear for listening, she always took the time to just be there. Diane was selfless with her time and love, offering guidance and support, and she always said what was on her mind."

She and her husband, Dominick Golia, ran Golia Enterprises for many years.

North Branford Police Chief James Lovelace offered condolences to the Golia family and thanked the department’s investigators for their work in the case.

Ward is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Branford and receive free news updates.