4 Juveniles Hospitalized When Car Overturns, Slams Into North Branford Home: Police

Emergency crews responded to Clintonville Road near Pistapaug Road at 11:04 p.m. on Feb. 5 after multiple 911 calls reported a serious crash, according to North Branford Deputy Chief Michael Pendleton.

One of the vehicles overturned on impact, coming to rest against a house, causing minor structural damage, officials said. Firefighters extricated a juvenile driver from the wreckage before all four juveniles were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Pendleton said.

Authorities confirmed the home was deemed structurally sound, and no residents were displaced. The crash remains under investigation, and police have not released further details on those involved.

