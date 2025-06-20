1 Dead, Another Hurt In North Branford Crash; Police Investigating

North Branford police were called to 999 Foxon Road just after 10 a.m.

One driver sustained critical injuries in the crash, and paramedics rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are withholding his identity until they can notify his family.

Responders also took the second driver to the hospital, but their injuries were considered minor, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Officers urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it to contact North Branford police at 203-484-2703. Callers may remain anonymous.

