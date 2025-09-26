Starbucks To Shutter Newington Location In Round Of Layoffs, Store Closures

CEO Brian Niccol shared the news with employees on Thursday, Sept. 25, calling the restructuring effort the "Back to Starbucks" plan. He said the initiative is aimed at improving customer engagement and streamlining corporate operations.

The company said it plans to close underperforming stores—locations that fail to meet Starbucks’ standards or show limited financial potential.

In Connecticut, Starbucks will shutter its locations at 995 Main St. in Newington and 132 Federal Road in Danbury. It's unclear when the stores will close.

Niccol said employees affected by the closures will be offered severance packages and extended benefits. Notifications would be made on Friday.

"Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion," Niccol wrote. "During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newington and receive free news updates.