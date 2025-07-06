Spencer T. Jorgenson, of Newtown, was headed west near Exit 15 in Southbury just before midnight when his 2001 Honda Prelude veered off the road, according to a crash report from Connecticut State Police Troop A.

The car struck a metal beam guardrail on the right shoulder, continued through it, then descended an embankment and came to an uncontrolled final rest, the report says.

Jorgenson, who was the only person in the car, sustained fatal injuries. He was transported by EMS. The investigation remains active as of Sunday, July 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Rocha (#1006) at (203) 267-2200 or nicholas.rocha@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newington and receive free news updates.