Quick-Thinking Newington Store Employee Saves Woman Held Captive for 2 Days: Police

Amanda Ditommaso, 37, and Tylone Graham, 41, both of New Britain were arrested by Newington police after an investigation into a disturbing incident reported on Oct. 28, 2024, officials said.

A concerned Newington store employee called police that day when he noticed the two forcing a woman to withdraw money. When officers arrived the woman told them she had been held against her will for two days at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge.

She was locked inside the room during the ordeal and only released to retrieve money from the grocery store.

Ditommaso is charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and multiple counts of failure to appear in court, Newington police said. She was being held on a $237,500 bond.

Graham faces similar charges of first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He posted a $200,000 bond but was handed over to East Hartford police for another active warrant, officials said.

The name of the store employee who alerted police was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newington and receive free news updates.