Man's Newington Lowe’s Robbery Ends In Multi-City Police Chase, Arrest: Officials

Scott Tenney, 35, of Waterbury, is accused of robbing a Newington Lowe's on the Berlin Turnpike around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, police said.

When police arrived Tenney had already left, but officers spotted his car parked at a nearby Panera Bread. However, when they tried to speak with him Tenney sped off.

Connecticut State Police located the vehicle soon after and engaged in a chase, with assistance from the New Britain and Farmington Police Departments. Officers ultimately stopped Tenney’s vehicle and turned him over to Newington Police for arrest.

Tenney now faces 10 charges, including second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, and engaging police in pursuit, among others, Newington police said.

This isn’t Tenney’s first brush with the law. Police confirmed he was driving on a suspended license at the time of his arrest, adding operation of a motor vehicle while suspended to his lengthy rap sheet.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but authorities have not disclosed what was allegedly stolen or the exact circumstances of the robbery.

Tenney was being held on a $60,000 bond, authorities said.

