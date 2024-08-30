Man Admits To Embezzling $2M From Newington 'Good Guy' Gun Store: Feds

Middlesex County resident Evan Bobzin, age 39, of Chester, pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of stolen money and tax evasion, the US Attorney General for Connecticut said.

Bobzin worked as the head of information technology at Hoffman’s Gun Center in the Hartford County city of Newington. The store also goes by the name Hoffman’s Guns For The Good Guys.

The prosecutor said Bobzin stole cash from the 2686 Berlin Turnpike store 287 times. He did this by unplugging the ethernet cable from the company's security cameras that watched over the safe, investigators said.

Bobzin embezzled $1.9 million in cash and $161,330 in cashier's checks during that decade. He deposited all of that money in his bank account, the prosecutor said.

As part of his plea deal, Bobzin must repay the money he stole and pay the IRS $436,178 in unpaid taxes on that cash, the prosecutor said.

The charge of interstate transmission of stolen money carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years, and tax evasion brings a possible five years behind bars.

Bobzin is out on $50,000 bail awaiting his sentencing, the federal attorney's office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newington and receive free news updates.