John Lacen-Romero, 36, was identified by officers as the suspect when they responded to a 911 call around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, Newington police said. During the altercation, Lacen-Romero is accused of threatening to harm himself, his wife, and the two children inside the home.

Officers said the woman was trying to escape from Lacen-Romero and had loaded the two children — ages 8 and 11 — into her car. That's when police said Lacen-Romero attacked her, forced his way into the vehicle, and drove off with the children.

Multiple police agencies tracked the car after it crashed into several other vehicles and broke down near Canal Street in Stamford.

Police said Lacen-Romero refused to cooperate, leading to a standoff that stretched on for seven hours. It ended when a special response team intervened and rescued the children.

The children were taken to a hospital for evaluation and later reunited with their mother.

Lacen-Romero was arrested after the vehicle pursuit and crash. He faces charges including kidnapping, strangulation, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, assault, and criminal mischief, Newington police said.

He was being held on a $1 million bond.

State officials confirmed Lacen-Romero is a correction officer at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield. He has been employed since June 17, 2022. He remains employed pending the outcome of the case.

Lacen-Romero is a veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a report from CT Post.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newington and receive free news updates.