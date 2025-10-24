$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Newington

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 461 New Britain Avenue in Newington. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 20, 24, and 27.

The ticket has not been claimed as of Friday afternoon.

To play, ticketholders choose five numbers from 1 to 35 or let the terminal pick for them. Players must match all five numbers in any order to win the top prize. Tickets cost $1, and drawings happen daily.

The odds of winning the top Cash 5 prize are 1 in 324,632, according to Connecticut Lottery.

