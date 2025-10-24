Overcast 47°

$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Newington

A Connecticut Lottery player won $100,000 playing the Cash 5 game, according to Connecticut Lottery.

Lottery balls

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dylan Nolte
Josh Lanier
The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 461 New Britain Avenue in Newington. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 20, 24, and 27.

The ticket has not been claimed as of Friday afternoon. 

To play, ticketholders choose five numbers from 1 to 35 or let the terminal pick for them. Players must match all five numbers in any order to win the top prize. Tickets cost $1, and drawings happen daily. 

The odds of winning the top Cash 5 prize are 1 in 324,632, according to Connecticut Lottery.

