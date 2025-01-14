Woman Killed In New Fairfield Head-On Collision That Sent 3 Teens To Hospital

Diane K. Staab, of Mahopac, New York, was identified as the victim who died in the crash, which occurred in New Fairfield on Monday, Jan. 13, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

The crash happened on Ball Pond Road just north of Harvest Road. Staab's Jeep collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not determined who was at fault.

Staab was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three teenagers in the SUV sustained minor injuries and were transported to Danbury Hospital, police said. They were all from New Fairfield.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to reach out to Trooper Nicolas Brunsden at 203-312-5701 or Nicolas.Brunsden@ct.gov.

