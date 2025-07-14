Simon Hernandez was spending time with loved ones in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford on Sunday, July 13, around 4:10 p.m., when he entered the river but did not resurface, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 781 Kent Road in an attempt to rescue him, but were unsuccessful. After a two- to three-hour search, New Milford police dive teams recovered Hernandez’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if any contributing factors played a role in his death.

“We are very sorry for the unfortunate passing of Simon Hernadez due to drowning today at the First Light Property in Gaylordsville,” said New Milford Mayor Peter Bass. “This is an area with major undercurrents that can trap even the most experienced swimmers under the water, let alone those with little to no experience. I will be speaking with First Light in the morning concerning people using the property to swim in the dangerous area.”

Authorities renewed their warnings to avoid swimming in the Housatonic River, especially in the Fisherman’s Cove area of Gaylordsville.

