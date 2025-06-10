New Milford Man Who Hates Running Sets Out To Conquer Alaska On Foot: 'I Won't Back Down'

For years, the 30-year-old New Milford native lived in his comfort zone, working his job and playing it safe. That changed after a road trip to the top of Alaska, where he met a South Korean cyclist his age biking from Dead Horse, Alaska, to the bottom of Argentina.

“It lit a fire in me,” McLaughlin told Daily Voice.

Now, after two years of planning, he’s preparing to run 860 miles across Alaska. He’ll start running on Aug. 3, hoping to average 49 miles a day in honor of the 49th state. McLaughin expects to reach the end in Anchorage on Aug. 20.

The idea behind the run is simple but important. He hopes to show people "stuck in neutral" that they don’t have to stay there.

“I know because that was me," he said. "... I want people to see how they can do great things. I started at zero, but I showed up every day."

McLaughlin works for Tucker and Sons, a US Marine contractor. He’s been setting money aside, picking up overtime, and working a second job to pay for the trip. He started a GoFundMe to help "lighten the load," but whether he makes his $18,000 goal or not, nothing is going to stop him.

"This is happening no matter what," he said.

He'll begin driving to Alaska on June 20, where he'll rendezvous with his Brookfield-native girlfriend, Mae Yenter, in Montana, where they'll drive the final few thousand miles to the top of the United States.

This has been a logistical nightmare, but McLaughlin believes he has all the bases covered. His friend Tommy will drive ahead of him to scope out the road and set up provisions for him when he stops for the night.

He'll need about 13,000 calories a day to maintain his weight and energy for the nearly two marathons he'll hoof it each day. He expects most of his toenails to fall out from the abuse.

Though he's not worried about his own two feet. His biggest concern travels on four.

“My biggest fear is bears,” he said. He'll pack bear spray and a pistol along with a heaping helping of courage to traverse roads that can stretch hundreds of miles with nothing but nature and all its creatures to keep him company.

Ironically, despite McLaughlin spending years building up his stamina to run 62-mile-long races and marathons to prepare him for this trip, he said he hates running.

“It’s the most uncomfortable thing I could do, but when I’m running and training, everything else in my life seems easy," he said.

It all began two years ago when he didn't like what he saw in the mirror. He wasn't eating well and going out drinking most nights with friends. It changed when he strapped on a pair of running shoes and hit the pavement.

"I made it maybe a quarter of a mile before I was done," he laughed. "If that, honestly."

But it was far enough that he could see his problems, and he hasn't looked back since.

McLaughin said he's finding inspiration for the trip from his girlfriend, who recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. She'll be waiting for him at the finish line.

He hopes to be that inspiration for others.

"If I can do this, you can do anything,” McLaughlin said. “The potential is in you."

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Milford and receive free news updates.