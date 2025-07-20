New Milford Conjoined Twin Marries, But Internet Won’t Stop Asking About Their Bedroom Habits

Carmen and Daniel McCormack quietly eloped in October, holding a private ceremony at Lovers Leap Bridge, which spans the Housatonic River in their hometown of New Milford, Connecticut. Since they began dating, one question has consistently followed the couple, and it’s only gotten louder after the wedding: How does intimacy work in their relationship?

Most of the questions appear as tongue-in-cheek comments on social media, but they carry a heavy weight on the twins. Questions like: "We're all thinking it," or, "What brand of noise-cancelling headphones do they recommend???"

Carmen has addressed the topic before when she and Daniel began dating.

“We’re not intimate in that way, and he’s OK with that,” she said. But the trio couple has grown weary of the relentless curiosity about what happens behind closed doors, and the way people ask them about it.

To get ahead of the speculation, Carmen's bio on her Instagram is "This isn’t a Q&A account. Don’t care about your curiosity like you didn’t care about my feelings."

In a 2022 interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Carmen admitted it’s the question they get asked the most.

“They justify their rudeness or their lack of human decency with, ‘Oh, you can’t just blame us. We’re just curious,’” she said.

In a separate YouTube video from 2020, Carmen revealed that it’s exhausting to remain polite or suppress their frustration when confronted with demeaning or humiliating questions.

She flipped the script with one of her own: Would you ask that same question to an able-bodied stranger?

“You’re not entitled to know, just because we are different,” she said. “... We’re people too. We have feelings.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Milford and receive free news updates.