Strengthening Storm To Bring Bursts Of Snow, 50 MPH Wind Gusts, Power Outage Risk

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will occur from Wednesday night, Dec. 4, into late Thursday morning, Dec. 5.

Powerful gusts will accompany wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph throughout the day and into Thursday evening. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

At the outset of the system, snow showers will occur throughout the region, and areas where the temperature stays at or below the freezing mark overnight could see up to half a foot of accumulation.

In areas where the temperature stays around the mid-30s, there will be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

Some locations farthest north and west could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. In those spots, snow will last into the Thursday morning commute, resulting in hazardous travel.

See the second image above from AccuWeather for the latest snowfall projections released Wednesday morning.

The strong winds will linger into late Thursday night after the storm exits at around midday Thursday.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said. "Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result."

Clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday, ahead of the arrival of the system.

Friday, Dec. 6, will be mainly sunny with brisk temperatures.

The outlook for Saturday, Dec. 7, calls for continued cold conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.