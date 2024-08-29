Deadly Mosquito Virus EEE Has Been Detected In New London County, State Says

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Mosquito Management Program will conduct insecticide spraying on the evening of Thursday, August 29 (weather permitting) in New London County.

This area in eastern Connecticut has consistently detected mammal-biting mosquitoes carrying EEE.

According to Will Healey of DEEP, this step is being taken out of an abundance of caution to minimize the potential for the virus to spread to humans.

The Mosquito Management Program will spray for mosquitoes in the Mount Misery area of Pachaug State Forest on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 29, Healey said.

The forest entrances will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and the forest and nearby roads will be closed for the evening.

They will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

Residential portions of these roads will still remain accessible to residents.

Healey said EEE had been detected in the following towns this year: Canterbury and Sterling in Windham County and Ledyard, Voluntown, and North Stonington in New London County.

No human cases have been reported in 2024, but human cases have been reported in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, and New Hampshire (one death).

A white-tailed deer died from EEE earlier in August in Lisbon (New London County).

“DEEP encourages residents to take appropriate precautions as we are still not through the mosquito season,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “With the presence of EEE in mosquitoes in eastern Connecticut and West Nile Virus in other areas of the state, it is very important that residents minimize time outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are prevalent and wear long sleeves and use insect repellent if out at any point during those times.”

The insecticide the Mosquito Management Program will spray contains the active ingredients sumithrin and prallethrin. Healey said this product does not affect humans, pets, or other non-target organisms when applied at appropriate rates.

Campers have been notified of the spraying and advised to leave the area while spraying is conducted.

To learn more about EEE and West Nile, click here.

