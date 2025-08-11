State Probes Deadly Trooper-Involved Shooting In Bozrah

Troopers in Bozrah were called to Gifford Lane on Saturday, Aug. 9, for what state police described as “an active disturbance that involved a firearm.”

Police have released scant details about the shooting. On Monday, the state Inspector General Eliot Prescott confirmed a man had died.

“At this time, the Office of Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident involving Connecticut State Police that occurred Saturday in Bozrah that resulted in the death of an individual,” Prescott said in a statement.

A state investigation is protocol in an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities have not released any other details about the confrontation, including the identity of the person who died. Prescott said a preliminary report is expected to be made public later this week.

