State Probes Deadly Trooper-Involved Shooting In Bozrah

A disturbance call involving a gun in Bozrah turned deadly over the weekend after Connecticut State Police responded. Now the state is investigating what led up to a trooper pulling the trigger. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Troopers in Bozrah were called to Gifford Lane on Saturday, Aug. 9, for what state police described as “an active disturbance that involved a firearm.” 

Police have released scant details about the shooting. On Monday, the state Inspector General Eliot Prescott confirmed a man had died. 

“At this time, the Office of Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident involving Connecticut State Police that occurred Saturday in Bozrah that resulted in the death of an individual,” Prescott said in a statement.

A state investigation is protocol in an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities have not released any other details about the confrontation, including the identity of the person who died. Prescott said a preliminary report is expected to be made public later this week.

