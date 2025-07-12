Poop Problem: Nearly 90% Of CT Beaches Tested Unsafe In 2024, New Study Says

The advocacy group Environment America released its new study about the water quality at US beaches on Monday, July 7. The nonprofit compiled bacteria testing data from states bordering oceans and the Great Lakes, along with Puerto Rico.

From 3,187 beaches nationwide, Environment America found that more than three out of five (61%) had at least one day of potentially unsafe levels of fecal contamination in 2024. On those days, that indicator exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's "Beach Action Value," a metric used by state and local health departments to decide if beaches are safe for swimming.

Even a single day above the EPA's threshold is enough to trigger a warning to prevent swimmers from getting sick in contaminated water.

"Beaches may also have experienced contamination on days when testing did not take place," Environment America said.

Along the Atlantic Ocean in the Northeast, Connecticut had the highest percentage of beaches showing fecal bacteria at dangerous levels on at least one day in 2024. Nearly nine in ten (89%) of the Constitution State's 72 tested beaches along the Long Island Sound had potentially unsafe contamination levels.

Nearly one in four (24%) CT beaches were unsafe for swimming on at least 25% of the days they were tested. Almost every problematic beach was near New York City in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Virginia's 46 tested beaches also fared poorly, with 85% showing high fecal bacteria levels at least once in 2024. Many beaches with more frequent issues were near Hampton, Newport News, and Norfolk.

Just up the coast, 60% of Maryland's 65 tested beaches had potentially unsafe fecal levels in 2024. One in five Old Line State beaches were unsafe for swimming on at least 25% of the days they were tested.

In New York, 59% of the state's 336 tested beaches showed high fecal bacteria levels at least once in 2024. While the data includes beaches along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, the vast majority of locations with issues were near New York City and on Long Island.

Massachusetts fared similarly, with 58% of its 563 tested beaches having high fecal levels at least one time in 2024. The beaches with the most lingering issues tended to be on the North Shore, while beaches on Cape Cod and the islands didn't have as many problems.

New Jersey beaches were relatively cleaner along this section of the Atlantic coast. Less than two in five (19%) of the Garden State's 214 tested beaches showed high fecal bacteria contamination at least once in 2024.

All eight of Pennsylvania's beaches in the study had potentially unsafe bacteria levels on at least one day. It's important to note that the study only used data from beaches on the Lake Erie coast.

Environment America said that swimming in polluted water is responsible for an estimated 57 million illnesses in the US each year. Fecal bacteria can cause rashes, respiratory illness, ear infections, and severe stomach problems.

The report points to aging sewers, septic systems, and manure from factory farms as the main culprits for fecal contamination. Many cities still rely on combined sewer systems that spill raw sewage into lakes and oceans during heavy rain.

It's estimated that sanitary sewers overflow up to 75,000 times annually across the US.

You can click here to see Environment America's full study and data for individual beaches.

