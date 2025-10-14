New Research Reveals What Follows After Near-Death Experiences

New research led by Marieta Pehlivanova of the University of Virginia reports that near-death experiences (NDEs) often carry a complicated aftermath that stretches far beyond the moment itself.

The study, published in Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research, and Practice, surveyed 167 people who reported NDEs and examined what support helped them re-enter everyday life.

Researchers found that seeking help is common and, for most, worthwhile. Sixty-four percent said they looked for support to process the experience, and 78 percent said the help they received was beneficial.

Many participants described long-term challenges translating the values and perspective they brought back into relationships, work, and routines.

Relationship strain surfaced as a notable theme, with some reporting lost closeness, even broken marriages, as family and friends struggled to understand the changes.

Methodologically, the team used a structured online questionnaire (including the validated Greyson NDE Scale) and analyzed responses with logistic regression to see which factors predicted help-seeking and whether support felt useful.

Greater NDE intensity and a prior history of psychological difficulties were linked to higher odds of seeking support.

Clinically, the paper underscores a gap: despite decades of case reports and growing public interest, many health professionals receive little to no training on NDEs.

Participants reported that supportive, nonjudgmental acknowledgment can be as important as therapy itself, especially early on, when confusion or shock is common.

The authors argue that wider access to informed, validating care could shorten that difficult bridge between “what was seen” and “how to live with it.”

