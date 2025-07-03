New London Resident Seriously Hurt, Firefighter Injured In 2-Family House Fire

New London crews got the call around 9:42 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, after a police officer on patrol spotted smoke billowing from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story house on Shaw Street. When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke were pouring from the upstairs windows.

The victim was rushed to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

A firefighter was also hurt during the rescue. The department said the firefighter was taken to a hospital and released after treatment.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the second-floor apartment.

The American Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced — two tenants from the first floor and the rescued resident.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the blaze.

