Matthew Ellis Accused Of Attacking Lance Allen In New London

A Connecticut man has died following an assault at an assisted living facility apartment last month, police said.

Matthew Ellis is accused of attacking Lance Allen in New London on July 7. Allen died of his injuries a month following the alleged assault, authorities said. 

Lance Allen, 42, of New London, has died after a month in the hospital, authorities said. 

Officers arrested 28-year-old Matthew Ellis in connection with the case, charging him with first-degree assault. The investigation continues, and he could face new charges following Allen's death. 

First responders were called to the Briarcliff Manor apartment on July 7 around 10:15 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man. When officers arrived, they found Allen unresponsive and suffering from facial trauma, according to police.

Allen was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he died Thursday, Aug. 7. 

At the time of the incident, police said it did not appear to be a random act.

New London police are working with the Connecticut State Police’s Eastern District Major Crimes Squad and the New London State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

