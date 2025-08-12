Lance Allen, 42, of New London, has died after a month in the hospital, authorities said.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Matthew Ellis in connection with the case, charging him with first-degree assault. The investigation continues, and he could face new charges following Allen's death.

First responders were called to the Briarcliff Manor apartment on July 7 around 10:15 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man. When officers arrived, they found Allen unresponsive and suffering from facial trauma, according to police.

Allen was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he died Thursday, Aug. 7.

At the time of the incident, police said it did not appear to be a random act.

New London police are working with the Connecticut State Police’s Eastern District Major Crimes Squad and the New London State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

