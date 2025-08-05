Man Charged With Violent Attack At New London Assisted Living Facility

Matthew Ellis, 28, of New London, was charged with first-degree assault on Monday, Aug. 5, in the July 7 incident at an apartment at the Briarcliff Manor facility in New London, police said.

Police were called to the facility on Colman Street for a report of an unconscious man on the ground. When they arrived, officers found the victim still unresponsive and showing signs of severe injuries to his face, New London Police Chief Brian Wright said in a statement.

Police said paramedics rushed the victim to L+M Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered serious injuries. A week later, the victim was still listed in critical condition, authorities reported.

Police have not said what sparked the alleged attack.

