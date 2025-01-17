Fair 37°

'Highly Pathogenic' Bird Flu Found In New London County Backyard Flock

A family flock in Connecticut has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, prompting state and federal health officials to step in to contain the spread. 

The affected flock, which included chickens, ducks, and peacocks, were family pets in New London County that came into close contact with wild waterfowl near a pond, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. The virus was confirmed by tests on Wednesday, Jan. 15. 

While these were not commercial poultry, the virus is highly contagious among domestic birds and poses a significant threat to the poultry industry.

The risk of the virus spreading to humans is low, but there is no known effective treatment. 

The affected flock was depopulated to keep the virus from spreading to other animals. 

“Collaboration between state and federal partners is essential in preventing the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry and safeguarding the health of our farmworkers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Through a united approach, we are able to swiftly identify and respond to protect our food supply and ensure the health of our communities.”

Flock owners are encouraged to report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

