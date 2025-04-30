George Dodson, 26, was sentenced to half a century behind bars for the brutal murder of his wife, 23-year-old Shelby Dodson, during a horrifying attack in 2022, the Division of Criminal Justice said on Wednesday, April 30. He pleaded guilty to murder, arson, and risk of injury to a minor earlier this year in New London Superior Court.

New London police and firefighters responded to a 911 call in July 2022 on Sherman Street to find a house in flames and George Dodson standing outside.

Inside, firefighters discovered Shelby Dodson unconscious and suffering from devastating trauma to her head and torso. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. Nearby, their 13-month-old son was found in a crib on the second floor, authorities said.

Rescuers pulled him from the smoke-filled room and rushed him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital before he was transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say Dodson admitted to hitting Shelby with a hammer before starting the fire. When asked why, Dodson said "jealousy," according to court records.

"We opened up our relationship, and she found another man she loved more, and I could not stand the thought of it. So, I killed her," he told police, according to records reviewed by NBC Connecticut.

Paul J. Narducci, New London Judicial District State’s Attorney, acknowledged that while justice has been served, the pain remains.

“Although this prison sentence can never erase the pain of such a horrific and senseless act," hr said, "the Office of the New London State’s Attorney hopes that this result brings some peace and comfort to the victim’s family and friends."

George Dodson was a Navy sailor who'd moved to New London three years before the killing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.