Credit Card Skimmers Found At New London Supermarket During Police Inspection

The New London Police Department recently inspected some of the city's retail locations and found two skimmers at NSA Supermarket on S. Frontage Road.

The department said customers who frequent this location should check their financial card transactions and alert their bank about suspicious account activity.

"Everyone should keep in mind that more fraudulent card skimmers may be placed at various locations, and not just the ones where they have already been detected and removed," they added.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or who may be involved with card skimmers is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0.

Anonymous information may also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip 411 (847411).

