Adam Allen Of Sprague Accused Of Groping Sleeping Man: Cops

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a house guest while they slept.

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Adam Allen, 24, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, Connecticut State Police said. The arrest followed an investigation into an incident at his home in the Baltic section of Sprague.

According to State Police, a male victim told police he woke up around 8 a.m. to find Allen lifting his waistband and touching him inappropriately. The victim and a witness said the three had been drinking the night before. 

Police wrote that the female witness later gave them text messages and a recorded conversation. In it, Allen apologized, called himself “disgusting,” and said he did not mean to touch the victim.

The arrest warrant also said Allen admitted to touching the witness’s stomach while she slept, claiming he was trying “to get his vape.” She told police she did not want to press charges but gave a statement backing the victim’s account.

Allen did not speak with investigators, police said. 

Police said Allen was released on a $25,000 bond, authorities said. 

