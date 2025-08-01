Yale Nurse, Dad Of 2, On Life Support After Brain Injury; Community Rallies To Help

Michael Consiglio was placed on life support after his family brought him to the hospital on July 16, according to a friend. Although he had been feeling unwell for several days, the extent of his condition wasn't clear until doctors conducted a full evaluation.

"Mike is currently fighting for his life, with significant brain injuries, and the medical team is uncertain if he will ever wake up," said friend Alison Venditti.

Venditti, who launched a GoFundMe campaign, said Consiglio's family has remained by his side since his admission, and his hospital colleagues are also reeling from the impact.

"Mike is the leader, the 'rock' of the (Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Yale New Haven Hospital), a person who always puts others first and is beloved by all who know him," she wrote on the fundraiser page. "His absence is profoundly felt, and the impact of this difficult time extends beyond his immediate family."

As of Friday, Aug. 1, the GoFundMe has raised more than $42,000, nearing its $50,000 goal.

Venditti said Mike's wife, Cindy, has taken a leave of absence from work to be by his side full time, just as the couple’s children prepare to head off to college this fall.

"As hospital bills and college expenses loom, we want to ensure that Mike’s children can focus on their futures without added financial stress," she said.

