Yale Grad Fred Smith, Billionaire FedEx Founder, Dies

The Yale University graduate and Marine Corps veteran was 80 years old.

Known as an innovator, Smith revolutionized parcel delivery with next-day air service.

"Fred was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company," FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. "He was the heart and soul of FedEx – its PSP culture, values, integrity, and spirit.

"He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration to all. He was also a proud father, grandfather, husband, Marine, and friend; please keep the entire Smith family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

A Mississippi native, Smith studied economics at Yale and wrote a 1965 term paper on overnight delivery service. Though there were stories that he received a C, Smith said he didn't remember the grade.

He served in the Marines from 1966 to 1969 and was a platoon leader and captain in South Vietnam.

He founded Federal Express in 1971, with official operations starting in 1973, with about a dozen planes flying packages to 25 US cities.

FedEx now has annual sales of around $80 billion.

