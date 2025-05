Police found the body believed to belong to a woman in her late 30s at Edgewood Park. New Haven police said they did not see any signs of trauma but called it a "sudden death" in a social media post.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how she died.

Authorities did not release her name.

The park was closed Friday morning as police investigated the scene.

