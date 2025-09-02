Fair 73°

Wilbur Cross High Student Released After 6 Weeks In Custody

A New Haven teenager taken into custody by federal immigration officials has been released after spending more than six weeks in federal detention.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested an 18-year-old Connecticut student in July. He was released on bail Tuesday, Sept. 2, after more than six weeks in custody across three states.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: flickr.com/photos/us_icegov
Josh Lanier
Esdras R., an 18-year-old immigrant from Central America and a rising junior at Wilbur Cross High School, was freed Tuesday, Sept. 2, after posting a $1,500 bond, according to the advocacy group CT Students for a Dream. 

He had been held for 44 days in multiple detention facilities across three states.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Esdras was taken into custody while working in Southington as part of workplace enforcement operations. His lawyer, Tina Colon-Williams, told NBC Connecticut that the teen was first detained in Massachusetts, then transferred to New Hampshire, before being moved to a Louisiana facility. 

She said ICE later agreed to bring him back to New England.

CT Students for a Dream told the news station that they are planning a homecoming event for Esdras in the coming weeks, but are asking the community to give him space as he returns to life in New Haven.

