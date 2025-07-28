'Unconscionable': Wilbur Cross High School Student Detained By ICE; Officials Organizing Help

Esdras R., an 18-year-old immigrant from Central America and a rising junior at Wilbur Cross High School, was arrested on July 21 at his workplace. He is currently being held at a detention center in Massachusetts, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Superintendent Madeline Negrón said.

They called his detention "unconscionable" and described him as a "hard-working student and a fine young man," in a joint press release.

“The city and the school district are working with community organizations Unidad Latina en Acción (ULA) and Connecticut Students for a Dream (C4D) to investigate what happened and to secure legal support for Esdras,” the mayor and superintendent said. “Esdras’ teachers are writing letters of support for him. We will provide whatever assistance we can to Esdras, his friends, and teachers in the school community.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wilbur Cross Principal Matt Brown said in an email to teachers and staff obtained by the New Haven Independent that he had been in contact with the teen, who was being held at a facility in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

“It has taken us several days to confirm his whereabouts and make contact with him but we were finally able to do so this afternoon,” Brown wrote on Friday. ​“Esdras is over 18 and has asked that we provide whatever support for him that we can, including being public about our efforts. The exact details and strategies for this campaign are still emerging, but please know that we are actively working with a strong coalition of community organizations and advocacy groups to support Esdras during this time.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.