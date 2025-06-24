Twice-Deported Accused Cartel-Connected Cop Killer Caught in New Haven: ICE

Federal agents arrested Orlando Diaz-Cebada, aka “El Leches,” on Thursday, June 12, after he re-entered the US illegally for at least the third time, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Authorities tracked him down to a home in New Haven.

He was even busted wearing a shirt from a New Haven restaurant.

Diaz-Cebada is allegedly a member of the violent Los Pochos gang, which works with the Sinaloa Cartel to traffic drugs.

Authorities say he was wanted for allegedly beating a government official to death last year in Mexico.

“This heinous murderer attempted to evade justice by hiding out in Connecticut,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

America is no longer a safe haven for violent criminals. If you are a criminal illegal alien considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.

ICE said Diaz-Cebada first entered the US illegally in May 2024. He was caught and deported, only to attempt entry again two days later. After being deported again, he managed to return a third time undetected — until federal agents tracked him down earlier this month.

It's unclear how long he'd been staying in Connecticut before he was captured.

