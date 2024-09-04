Third New Haven Shooting In 3 Days: Teen Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Being Shot

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 5:45 p.m. near Sherman and Edgewood Avenues, where they found the boy suffering from a bullet wound, New Haven police said.

Paramedics rushed the teen to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery to save his life. He was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

It's been a busy week for New Haven police who have worked multiple shootings since Labor Day.

The first was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday near Exchange and Poplar Streets. A 20-year-old man was shot, but he was well enough to take himself to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Officers interviewed him there.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, New Haven police said.

Several hours later, police received another ShotSpotter alert just before 3 a.m. near Sherman Avenue and Whalley Avenue. Several 911 calls told dispatchers that they heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Investigators found shell casings and blood on the ground at the site of the shooting but no victims.

A short time later, a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman showed up at Saint Raphael Hospital with gunshot wounds to their feet, police said. They are expected to be OK.

Investigators ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

