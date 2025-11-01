Teen Killed, 3 Bystanders Hurt In New Haven Shootout: Police

New Haven officers were called to Church Street and Center Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found four people shot.

Two 21-year-old men and another 18-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries, officials said. Police did not identify the victims or the deceased.

Investigators said nearby camera footage showed two people shooting at each other in the area, police said. The victims do not appear to have been the intended targets.

New Haven Police are asking anyone with information to call 203-946-6304. The investigation remains active.

