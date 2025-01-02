Teen Critically Injured After Crashing Stolen Car In New Haven; 2nd Suspect On Run: Report

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Quinnipiac Avenue near Hemingway Street in New Haven, according to an NBC Connecticut report.

Officers arrived to find a Hyundai Elantra down an embankment with severe damage. Emergency crews pulled the teen from the wreckage and rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the report said.

Police say the car's ignition was tampered with, and they confirmed it had been reported stolen. Witnesses reported seeing another person flee the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Thefts of Hyundais and Kias have been on the rise in recent years after thieves learned of an exploit to crank some models of the car without a key. The companies have worked to address the issue.

