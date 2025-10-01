State Launches Connecticut Pizza Trail: Here Are The Top 20 Slices In CT

The Connecticut Pizza Trail features 100 restaurants across the Nutmeg State that run the gamut from a crispy "ah-peetz" to a deep-dish delight. State leaders unveiled the map on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

“For more than a century, our apizza has been a source of pride, community, and economic strength," said Anthony Anthony, the state's chief marketing officer. "The Connecticut Pizza Trail brings that story to life – and this new experience for residents and visitors alike shines a global spotlight on the people and places that make this state the undisputed Pizza Capital of the U.S."

There are more than 900 Connecticut restaurants that serve by the slice or whole pie, and over 13,000 people voted earlier this year to select the top 100.

The top 20, in order, are:

Modern Apizza (New Haven)

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (New Haven)

Sally's Apizza (Multiple locations)

Zuppardi's Apizza (West Haven)

Bar (New Haven)

Roseland Apizza (Derby)

Tony's Pizza (Willimantic)

Colony Grill (Multiple locations)

Little City Pizza (Avon)

Domenic’s and Vinnie’s Pizza (Multiple locations)

Pizzeria Marzano (Torrington)

Ernie's Pizzeria (New Haven)

The Little Rendezvous (New Haven)

Vero Cucino Rustico (Middletown)

Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co. (Mystic)

Old Saybrook Pizza Palace & Restaurant (Old Saybrook)

Grand Apizza (Multiple locations)

Mondo (Middletown)

Fuoco Apizza (Cheshire)

Est Est Est Pizza & Restaurant (New Haven)

A handful of lucky locals will join Gov. Ned Lamont on a two-day bus tour on Wednesday and Thursday to sample some of the best slices Connecticut has to offer.

“Connecticut doesn’t just make great pizza—we set the standard and built the pizza culture movement,” Governor Lamont said in a news release last month. “The Connecticut Pizza Trail is a fun way to explore our communities, support local businesses, and taste a piece of our tradition.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.