Sketch Released Of Suspect In Jogger Sexual Assault Near Fort Hale Dog Park In New Haven

Authorities said the attack happened on a trail south of the park, near Townsend Avenue, between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The victim described the suspect as a man in his late 30s to early 40s, standing about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a blue patterned polo shirt, gray work pants, and brown dress shoes.

According to investigators, the man was carrying a silver box cutter with a silver blade and was last seen walking north on the trail, heading back toward the park.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen someone matching this description to come forward. They are also urging residents in the area of Woodward Avenue and Townsend Avenue to check their security cameras for footage from between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Anyone with information can call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-888-TIPS.

