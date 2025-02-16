Seal On The Lam: Slippery Suspect Gives New Haven Cops The Flipper

New Haven officers were called to the Long Wharf section, where they found the slippery bandit waddling around on the pavement of Chapel and East streets.

Police called the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection who made sure the animal wasn't hurt and got the medical attention it required.

New Haven police were so smitten with the adorable creature that they dubbed it the department's "newest addition."

It's unclear if the seal had been released back into the water or was still under medical supervision on Sunday night.

