'Sarcastic' Bomb Comment Causes Security Response, Delays At Tweed New Haven Airport

A passenger's sarcastic comment about having a bomb in his bag triggered a major security response, delaying flights at Tweed New Haven Airport on Thursday, Feb. 13, as security officials searched for the non-existent threat.

A man boarding a Charlotte-bound flight at Tweed New Haven Airport made a sarcastic comment about having a bomb in his bag, prompting a security sweep of the airport and causing delays for passengers on Thursday, Feb. 13.

 Photo Credit: BonnieHenderson@morguefile.com/p/1046320
Josh Lanier
The passenger made the remark around 11 a.m. while boarding Avelo Flight 295 to Charlotte. Someone overheard it and alerted authorities, prompting officials to deplane the passengers so officers could search for any explosive devices. None were found.

Authorities also evacuated the terminal, forcing passengers to undergo a second security screening.

Airport security detained the man and charged him with second-degree breach of peace, authorities said. His name was not released.

