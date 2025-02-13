'Sarcastic' Bomb Comment Causes Security Response, Delays At Tweed New Haven Airport

The passenger made the remark around 11 a.m. while boarding Avelo Flight 295 to Charlotte. Someone overheard it and alerted authorities, prompting officials to deplane the passengers so officers could search for any explosive devices. None were found.

Authorities also evacuated the terminal, forcing passengers to undergo a second security screening.

Airport security detained the man and charged him with second-degree breach of peace, authorities said. His name was not released.

