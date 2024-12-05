Fog/Mist 40°

Russell McKenzie Found Shot Dead Inside New Haven Apartment

Police say a man found dead early Wednesday morning was killed, authorities announced. 

Russell McKenzie, 57, was found dead in his Walnut Street apartment in New Haven around 1:15 a.m., police said. He had been fatally shot, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said. 

The woman who called 911 was found outside the home near East Street distraught and struggling to breathe. Paramedics took her to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. 

New Haven Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. 

