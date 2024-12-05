Russell McKenzie, 57, was found dead in his Walnut Street apartment in New Haven around 1:15 a.m., police said. He had been fatally shot, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said.

The woman who called 911 was found outside the home near East Street distraught and struggling to breathe. Paramedics took her to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

New Haven Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

