Popular New Haven Restaurant Has Liquor License Suspended Following Fight, Shooting

The incident occurred in New Haven at NOA by September in Bangkok at 196 Crown St. on Saturday, Aug. 31, during the morning early hours.

The suspension resulted from a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division from the New Haven Police Department regarding the fight and shooting, the commission said.

According to Lt. Brendan Borer of the New Haven Police, NOA was the scene of a shooting that occurred inside the premises following a fight.

During the melee, two women were grazed by bullets, and one was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, Borer said in a letter to the Commission.

Borer said the video from NOA clearly shows a fight break out. During the fight, two men are observed retrieving firearms directly from their front waistbands and manipulating the gun to place a round in the chamber.

"These individuals then re-enter the crowd," Borer wrote. "A quick moment later, shots were fired. In the video, you can see the numerous patrons immediately evacuate the bar."

The recent fight followed a stabbing on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023; a complaint in Dec. 2023 regarding alcohol shots poured directly into the mouths of patrons during parties at NOA; and, in Jan. 2024, DCP discovered a minor inside the bar during an unannounced inspection of the premise, Borer said.

“This establishment poses an immediate danger to its customers, the commercial businesses that it adjoins, pedestrians, and vehicular traffic," Borer said. "This recent shooting incident could have resulted in loss of life or serious injuries. We are extremely fortunate that we did not have that outcome.”

DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said that NOA operated in a way that threatened public health and safety.

The Commission said the license was immediately suspended, and the establishment may not serve alcohol until further notice.

